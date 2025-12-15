Sankranti 2026 Movies: Telugu Stars Eye Festive Collections

Theatres in the Telugu-speaking States are generally packed, creating a lively atmosphere during the Pongal season, and filmmakers prefer the period for the release of their movies, eyeing maximum collections.

As Sakranti is fast approaching, a half a dozen flicks are lined up for release.

Mana Sankara Varaprasad Garu, starring Chiranjeevi and Nayantara, and Prabhas-starrer The Raja Saab have topped the list of contenders in the Pongal race.

Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the Chiranjeevi entertainer is set for release on January 12, while the comedy-horror movie of Prabhas will hit screens on January 9.

Anil Ravipudi, who delivered a big hit (Sankrantiki Vasthunnam) on 2025 Pongal, plans big for the coming Sankranti, playing the ‘mega card’ to outsmart ‘darling’. With the ‘Meesala pilla’ song in the movie, which drew a record number of views and created positive buzz, expectations are high for the Anil-Chiranjeevi combination.

Packed with horror and comedy, the teaser of The Raja Saab generates curiosity among cine-goers. Postponed the release date twice, the much-awaited Prabhas starrer poses a threat to other Pongal releases, setting the stage for an interesting ‘star war’.

The other movies in the Pongal race include Bhartha Mahasayulaku Vignapthi, starring Ravi Teja; Anaganaga Oka Roju, starring Naveen Polishetty; and Nari Nari Naduma Murari, starring Sharwanand.

Promising a comedy treat, the mass entertainer from Ravi Teja will be in theatres on January 13, while Anaganaga Oka Roju of Naveen Polishetty, who became popular with Jaathi Ratnalu, is slated for release on January 14.

Also in the race is Nari Nari Naduma Murari, starring Sharwanand. The family drama is getting ready to vie with the biggies with confidence. Makers are planning to release it on January 15. Action, drama, sentiment, comedy, horror, romance and more, pick the flick of your choice and enjoy the big festival keeping the tradition alive in style.

Also read: Uttarakhand CM all praise for Sankar Foundation

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.