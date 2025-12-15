Uttarakhand CM praises Sankar Foundation in Visakhapatnam

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami was all praise for Sankar Foundation in Visakhapatnam, which won a national award for its Newsletter ‘Visionary Insights’. He was speaking at the 47th All India Public Relations Conference held at Dehradun on 13 December night.

Awards were presented to various PSUs, NGOs, and leading corporates under different categories on the occasion.

K Bangar Raju, Editor, Deputy General Manager (PR & Liaison), Sankar Foundation, received the award in the presence of Ajit Pathak, national chairman of PRSI, P L K Murthy, secretary general of PRSI, and other dignitaries. This was the second consecutive year that the Sankar Foundation in Visakhapatnam was being honoured with the recognition at the national level.

