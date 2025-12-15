Operation Lungs: GVMC tightens monitoring across Visakhapatnam

As part of its ‘Operation Lungs’, the GVMC removed as many as 319 encroachments on roads and junctions in Visakhapatnam on December 14.

According to GVMC Chief City Planning Officer A Prabhakara Rao, the removal of encroachments has been taken up following complaints by residents during the PGRS programme, held every Monday.

Encroachments were removed in eight zones of the corporation in the presence of zone commissioners, planning and secretariat staff, and the police personnel, as part of Operation Lungs in Visakhapatnam.

The areas where encroachments were cleared include Thagarapuvalasa, Yendada, Rushikonda, Sports Arena, BSNL quarters, Sivaji Park Road, Leelamahal Junction, Industrial Estate to Marripalem, Gannavaram port area, Chintavaari street and Vepagunta to Gopalapatnam junction.

