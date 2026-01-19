Anil Ravipudi on Cloud 9 After Nine Consecutive Hits

With the success rate of nine out of nine, director Anil Ravipudi is on cloud 9 after the recent hit of Chiranjeevi-starrer Mana Sankara Varaprasad Garu, which grossed close to Rs. 300 crore in just a week.

With nine back-to-back hits in his kitty, Anil Ravipudi is the most sought-after director now in Tollywood.

An engineering graduate from Prakasam district, the 43-year-old Ravipudi set his sights on the glamor world and joined as an assistant to director Arun Prasad, his paternal uncle, for the Thammudu movie of Pawan Kalyan in 2005.

Being a writer, he penned stories for over half a dozen films, like Souryam, Sudigadu, and Aagadu, later paving the way for his directorial debut in 2015 with Patas. Stuffed with action and comedy, the film, starring Kalyan Ram, was well-received by the audience. After the maiden success, the young director never looked back and delivered hits one after the other.

The films that followed—Supreme, Raja The Great, F2, Sarileru Neekevvaru, F3, Bhagavant Kesari, Sankrantiki Vasthunnam, and Mana Sankara Varaprasad Garu—brought cheer to producers, making Anil Ravipudi the most successful director.

The majority of his movies are family entertainers with a touch of comedy that connect well with the audience.

Savouring the success of Mana Sankara Varaprasad Garu, the director hints at another entertainer for the next Pongal.

