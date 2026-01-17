KGH Sanitation Worker Suspension After Collector’s Surprise Visit

Following a directive by District Collector M N Harendhira Prasad, KGH Superintendent Vani has suspended a sanitation worker for allegedly demanding money from a relative of a patient in the hospital.

The District Collector made a surprise visit to the hospital on January 17 and enquired about the patients at the Prasad ward and the services. When a relative of the patient complained to the Collector that a sanitation worker was demanding money, he took a serious view of it and ordered a probe into it.

He also directed the hospital authorities to put up boards informing the people that all services in the hospital are free and they need not pay for anything.

In a prompt action, the hospital authorities suspended the worker.

