Solo Travel Tips and Guide: Everything you need to know!

Travelling alone is a phenomenal experience that everyone should experience. Many people are advised to travel solo after getting a job to discover themselves, make new friendships, and learn about the world. While travelling solo can sound daunting, it is necessary to break out of your comfort zone and into more experiences. Here’s the ultimate guide with tips and advice for anyone ready to begin their solo travel adventure.

The Ultimate Guide to Solo Travel and Tips You’ll Ever Need!

Some tips before the solo trip:

1. Documents and other essentials

This is one of the most important solo travel tips when packing your bags for a trip. If you are travelling by a flight, ensure that your passport has a validity of at least 6 months. Keep photocopies of all your identification documents, including your Aadhaar card, PAN card, driver’s license, and proof of accommodation at your destination. Ensure that you have the relevant tickets if you are travelling by train.

If you’re traveling to an international destination, ensure you have your essential credit and international cards, along with the legally allowed amount of local currency, safely stored in your cabin luggage.

2. Pack according to the destination

Pack sufficient sunscreen if needed, appropriate clothing based on your destination’s predicted climate, an additional pair of footwear and clothes to change into during the trip. Carry garbage bags and disposable tissues that may be needed during the trip.

Make sure to carry essential safety tools such as pepper spray, a can opener, a portable door lock, and a torch. These items will help you stay prepared for any unexpected situation.

3. Travel Book!

Having personal insight about your destination will ensure you have the best experience. Carrying a travel book is one of the most overlooked solo travel tips of all time. These travel books have information about the locality that travellers can experience. Lonely Planet offers a wide collection of travel guides covering destinations across the continent, featuring extensive information on food and accommodation options. These guides cater to all budgets, ensuring there’s something for every type of traveller.

During the travel

1. Stay vigilant

After reaching the airport, bus station, or railway station, keep an eye on your luggage and stay updated about your bus, train, or flight’s arrival time. Ensure that you are at the right platform or station to board your mode of transport on time.

After the travel

1. Keep in touch with your loved ones

Another overlooked solo travel tips of all time is updating your location with your near and dear ones back at home. Keep your family or friends updated about your location throughout your journey, and once you’ve arrived safely at your destination.

2. Check into your accommodation

After a long trip, there is nothing heavenly than crashing on a neatly made bed and sleeping off the exhaustion from the travel! Have a hearty meal from a local restaurant, get in the shower, and get refreshed!

3. Check the safety!

Before you sign off for the night, check all the windows, doors, and locks of your accommodation. Check if you have all your luggage with you before you get into bed!

This guide and solo travel tips aim to make your planning more efficient and help you enjoy your travel to the maximum! So, what are you waiting for? Clear your calendar, make some trips from your bucket list, and start travelling now!

