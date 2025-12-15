Waltair Division Sets New Benchmark in Freight Operations

Waltair Division of East Coast Railway has achieved a remarkable operational milestone by breaking previous records to handle more than 100 million tonnes (MT) of freight traffic during the current financial year, surpassing its previous best performance recorded in Financial Year 2023–24.

Divisional Railway Manager Shri Lalit Bohra congratulated the Operations, Commercial, Mechanical, Electrical, Civil Engineering, and all other departments involved in achieving this significant milestone. He stated that Team Waltair accomplished this historic feat in just 256 days, as of 12 December 2025, surpassing the previous best of 288 days recorded in FY 2023–24, thereby underscoring the division’s enhanced freight-handling capacity and sustained operational excellence.

During this period, the division handled a total of 100.38 MT of freight, comprising:

56.60 MT of loading, primarily driven by iron ore, coal, minerals, steel, and other key commodities

43.78 MT of unloading, ensuring seamless distribution and efficient end-to-end freight movement across the region

This milestone reflects the division’s robust operational systems, improved rake mobility, efficient coordination with industry stakeholders, and continued focus on optimising turnaround times. Serving major industrial clusters, ports, and powerhouses that rely heavily on rail transportation, Waltair Division remains a vital freight corridor supporting both regional and national supply chains.

Also read: GVMC continues ‘Operation Lungs’

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.