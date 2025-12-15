Vizag Navy Marathon a grand success, over 17,000 participants turn up

On 14 December, Sunday, the Vizag Navy Marathon held its 10th edition, attracting over 17,000 participants, including foreigners from 17 countries. The event was a grand success, with prize money exceeding Rs 10,00,000. The Navy Marathon drew participation from athletes and fitness enthusiasts from across India and abroad. This event has set a new benchmark, illustrating its success and impact.

The event was graced by several dignitaries, underscoring its significance in both local and naval circles. Vice Admiral Sanjay Bhalla, a central figure in the Indian Navy, flagged off and distributed prizes for the 42 km Full Marathon. His involvement emphasises the Navy’s support and connection to the event, enhancing its prestige. Flagging off and prize distribution for the Half Marathon and Sankalp Run were done by Priya Bhalla, President of NWWA (Eastern region), highlighting the association’s role in promoting community welfare and engagement through sports.

District Collector M N Harendhira Prasad and Commissioner of Police Shanka Brata Bagchi flagged off the 5km and 10km marathon, respectively. The event saw the presence of several other dignitaries, including GVMC Commissioner Ketan Garg, senior officers, Flag officers, veterans, and officials from key partners, including State Bank of India (SBI) and Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL).

