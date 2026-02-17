Global navies, one hub: Vizag sets Milan Village for mega naval triad

The Indian Navy has set up a grand MILAN Village in Vizag from January 15, as the city prepares to host the remarkable triad of International Fleet Review 26, MILAN, and IONS.

In the MILAN Village, art, craft, traditions, and cultural programmes will be at the centre, serving as a hub for social and cultural exchanges. Delegations and Naval crews from over 70 countries have already arrived in Vizag, and the Village will facilitate dialogue and social exchange between the foreign and national delegations.

The MILAN Village featured several stalls selling handicrafts, handlooms, souvenirs, and food, along with live performances by vocal artists, folk dance performances, and vibrant cultural ensembles.

Eastern Naval Command flag officer Commanding-In-Chief, Vice-Admiral Sanjay Bhalla, said that the MILAN Village reflects the spirit of camaraderie and cultural bridge that complements the Navy’s professional engagement.

Also read: India’s indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant arrives in Vizag ahead of IFR 26

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more news and city updates.