Light Dark
More...

    Now Reading: Global navies, one hub: Vizag sets Milan Village for mega naval triad

    1
    • 01

      Global navies, one hub: Vizag sets Milan Village for mega naval triad

    Light Dark

    Global navies, one hub: Vizag sets Milan Village for mega naval triad

    Team Yo! VizagVisakhapatnamNews/City Updates2 hours ago

    Global Navies, One Hub: Vizag sets Milan Village for mega naval triad

    The Indian Navy has set up a grand MILAN Village in Vizag from January 15, as the city prepares to host the remarkable triad of International Fleet Review 26, MILAN, and IONS.

    In the MILAN Village, art, craft, traditions, and cultural programmes will be at the centre, serving as a hub for social and cultural exchanges. Delegations and Naval crews from over 70 countries have already arrived in Vizag, and the Village will facilitate dialogue and social exchange between the foreign and national delegations.

    The MILAN Village featured several stalls selling handicrafts, handlooms, souvenirs, and food, along with live performances by vocal artists, folk dance performances, and vibrant cultural ensembles.

    Eastern Naval Command flag officer Commanding-In-Chief, Vice-Admiral Sanjay Bhalla, said that the MILAN Village reflects the spirit of camaraderie and cultural bridge that complements the Navy’s professional engagement.

    Also read: India’s indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant arrives in Vizag ahead of IFR 26

    Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more news and city updates.

    Related Posts

    Previous Post

    Next Post

    Loading Next Post...
    Search
    Popular Now
    Show More
    Scroll to Top
    Loading

    Signing-in 3 seconds...

    Signing-up 3 seconds...