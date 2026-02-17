Vizag news: Rehearsals for the International Fleet Review in full swing

The RK beach in Vizag bustles with activity, with people in droves thronging it to watch the rehearsals of the Indian Navy ahead of the International Fleet Review and Milan, slated for 18 and 19 February, according to the latest news reports.

The operational demonstrations, as part of the rehearsals, for the past three days have been offering a treat to the visitors.

The sight of warships, submarines and aircraft, besides drone and laser shows, aerial displays and fireworks give the spectators a thrilling experience and the beach road stretch has turned into a big attraction.

Meanwhile, all arrangements are in place for the big event on 18 February.

While President Droupadi Murmu will be attending it as the chief guest, Governor Abdul Nazir, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan,m and a host of dignitaries are taking part in the event to be held at RK beach.

The entire city has come under a security blanket with over 7, 000 police personnel keeping a vigil. Restrictions have been imposed on vehicular traffic in the city, particularly on the roads lead to the beach road.

