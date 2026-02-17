International Fleet Review 2026: VMRDA inspects beautification works in Vizag

Beautification works have been taken up at tourist spots maintained by the VMRDA, with an allocation of Rs. 1.85 crore, in view of the International Fleet Review 2026 and MILAN, according to VMRDA Chairman Pranav Gopal and Commissioner Tej Bharat.

The two, who inspected the beautification and development works at the Kurusura Submarine Museum, TU 142 Fighter Museum, UH 3H Heli Museum, Kailasagiri and other areas on Beach Road, said that the Central and State governments have taken the ongoing International Fleet Review 2026 in Visakhapatnam as very prestigious and they wanted the tourist areas look more attractive as a large number of the city residents and tourists are coming to watch the Navy exercises on the beach.

While inspecting the development works on Kailasagiri, the Iranian naval officers and personnel arrived and were warmly welcomed by the VMRDA Chairman and the Commissioner. They were taken to the glass bridge and explained its uniqueness.

The two briefed them about various museums being maintained by the VMRDA.

The naval personnel praised VMRDA’s efficient management of the museums. Chief Engineer Vinay Kumar, Secretary Murali Krishna, supervising engineer Bhavani Shankar and others participated in the programme.

