India’s IT sector is planning to take the next step forward with AI, and Vizag is at the centre of it. A vast AI data city is being planned in Vizag, bringing in billions in investment and lakhs of jobs.

This move is to place India on the same level as the USA and China in the competitive AI race. Through this project, India plans to use its computing power and resources to change the face of the now quiet port and city of Vizag. By using Vizag within a 100 km radius as the front, global technology companies will take notice of the city’s large scale, attracting investments and opportunities. The plan includes a hyper-scale data centre and manufacturing units for servers and cooling systems.

Plans are underway to connect Vizag to Southeast Asia by sea. Under this plan, undersea internet cables, which will provide deep connectivity, are also being planned. Submarine cables connecting the Vizag coastline to Singapore are being discussed. These cables are projected to increase reliability for global tech companies and drastically improve internet services and speed.

According to Minister of Human Resources and Information Technology Narra Lokesh, investment worth billions of dollars is already flowing in. He has signed investment agreements worth $175 billon with more than 700 projects. Google has already committed to investing in the largest AI data centre in Vizag, worth $15 billion. Reliance Industries is also making a joint investment of 11 billion dollars with Brookfield and Digital Realty.

Nara Lokesh said that he is looking not just for investments, but also for other factors. According to him, he is prioritising projects that also work well in manufacturing. His strategy is not just attracting data centres, but also bringing in projects that manufacture cooling-water systems, servers, air conditioning, and the whole nine yards.

