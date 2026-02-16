Vizag traffic restrictions for International Fleet Review announced, check details here!

The International Fleet Review will be hosted in Visakhapatnam this week, and the city police have laid out traffic regulations for the event. The prestigious naval event will feature the President of India, the Union Defence Minister, and the Governor and Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, N. Chandrababu Naidu, along with other high-profile dignitaries. The naval event will be held on Ramakrishna Beach Road from the Park Hotel Junction to the Naval Coastal Battery.

The rehearsals for the International Fleet Review or IFR are scheduled for February 16 and 17, followed by a full dress rehearsal on February 18. The main International City Parade, or the ICP-2026, will take place on February 19. On February 16 and 17, during rehearsals, half of the beach road leading to the sea will be reserved for the Navy Parade from 1:00 PM to 6:00 PM. Vehicles will be diverted at the RK Beach, NTR Circle, and Park Hotel Junction.

Traffic Restrictions:

Visitors heading for RK Beach on February 16 and 17 are advised to arrive after 6 PM. It is essential to note that on February 18 and 19, extensive road closures will be in effect from 1 PM to 9 PM. Vehicles without passes will be restricted from entering the following routes:

Collectorate Junction to the Naval Coastal Battery

CR Reddy Circle, All India Radio Junction to NTR Statue

Park Hotel Junction to NTR Statue on Beach Road, and other key routes.

Passes with different colours have been designated for various categories of attendees. VIP pass holders (red and dark blue) will reach Vishwapriya Function Hall via the designated routes.

Parking Allocations:

Red, orange, yellow, and green pass holders should park their vehicles at the APIIC ground, and the blue pass holders should park at the AU English Medium School Ground. The AU Gymnasium Ground is reserved as parking for Gold Pass holders. Those without passes will have to park at the following locations, keeping in mind their travelling route:

MGM Ground

Andhra University Samatha Hostel Ground

Zill Parishad premises

Andhra Medical College Cricket Ground

According to the imposed traffic regulations and restrictions, RTC buses will stop either at Jagadamba Junction or GCC Junction. Once the galleries on the beach reach their full capacity, visitors will be diverted to these four holding places:

MGM Ground

Central Park

Gurajada Kalakshetram

AU Samatha Hotel

Visitors can watch the naval exercises on LED screens from these places. Heavy vehicle movement is restricted on specified routes near Convent Junction, Sheela Nagar, and Scindia during the event. The four-wheelers and two-wheelers should follow the designated alternative routes via Urvashi and other specified junctions.

