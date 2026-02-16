International Fleet Review Vizag: City Ready for Naval Show

With VVIPs are scheduled to descend on Vizag to take part in the International Fleet Review (IFR) and MILAN, slated for February 18 and 19, the city gets colourfully decked up to accord a warm welcome to its guests.

President Droupadi Murmu will reach the city in the evening of February 17 and participate in the fleet review the next day. She will be received by Governor Abdul Nazir, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and others.

The Governor will be arriving in the city on 16 February on a four-day trip, while the Chief Minister’s arrival is scheduled for February 17.

Ahead of the naval shows, the steel city has come under the security blanket with 64 drones and over 7,000 police personnel keeping a strict vigil. Restrictions on the activities in the airspace and sea came into effect from February 15 and continue till February 19.

The GVMC has completed beautification and other works with Rs 119 crore.

Ships from over 70 countries will take part in the fleet review and some of them have already reached the venue.

Meanwhile, rehearsals for the IFR began at the RK beach with the Navy holding operational demonstrations with warships, submarines and aircraft which offer a spectacular view to the people of Visakhapatnam.

With the amazing feats catching the eye of everyone, the beach road bustles with visitors.

