January scams cost Vizag residents Rs 12 crore and counting

In January 2026, residents of Vizag were cheated out of Rs 12 crore. Although advanced technology and innovative features are designed to protect privacy and safety, cybercriminals are continually finding new methods to deceive individuals and steal their money. These tactics may involve using fear, fraudulent job offers, or pretending to engage in trading, loans, or romantic traps. Hundreds of complaints and 22 official FIR’s have been registered with the cybercrime police.

Five to ten of these cases have shown similar modus operandi. Fraud under the guise of online trading amounted to Rs 6.2 crore, while digital arrest victims lost Rs 3.4 crore. APK fraud victims lost around Rs 1 crore, while the remaining victims consisted of job fraud victims, credit card offer scams, and online shopping offer scams.

According to a senior police officer, fraudsters attempt to intimidate or threaten victims to extort money from them. They pose as government officials on calls, video calls, or messages, and send messages threatening legal action. Senior citizens are the most vulnerable victims of these frauds due to their financial instability, lack of technological knowledge, lack of awareness, and loneliness.

In cases of fraud through trading, investment, or online gaming, shopping, victims are offered attractive deals and assured of high profit returns, which prompts them to invest their savings and sometimes even borrow money to invest, anticipating profit.

In a valuable tip, the police have stated that if the victims are informed of the fraud within an hour or two of the transaction, the money can be recovered and frozen. Victims can receive immediate assistance by reaching out to the helpline 1930.

