Madhurawada burglary: Gold and Rs. 6 lakh cash stolen

In a house-breaking incident in the limits of the PM Palem police station in Visakhapatnam, robbers have decamped with gold weighing 21 tolas and Rs. 6 lakh in cash.

According to a complaint lodged by a retired lineman, B. Appala Raju, he and his family members left for pilgrimage on 2 February.

When the family returned on the morning of 14 February, the door lock was found broken, and gold and cash were missing.

Following the complaint, police went to the house at Vivekananda Colony in Madhurawada and collected fingerprints with the help of the Clues team.

The case is being investigated.

