Maha Kumbhabhishekam at RK Beach on February 15

The 41st Maha Kumbhabhishekam will be held at the RK Beach in Visakhapatnam on 15 February to mark Maha Shivaratri, under the aegis of former Union Minister T. Subbarami Reddy, according to the event convener and Telugu Shakti president B.V. Ram. Addressing the media in the city on 13 February, Ram said, “The event has been held every year for a long time, and this year also it will be organised with all devotion.”

All arrangements were made for the Maha Kumbhabhishekam, he said.

Jana Sena leader Behara Bhaskara Rao said that Dr. Subbarami Reddy should be appreciated for organising Mahashivratri celebrations every year in a festive atmosphere on the seashore.

Kakinada Bharata Yajnapeetham representative and festival organiser Ratnala Chandrasekhar said that TSR would participate in the event.

Subbarami Reddy, secretary S.K. Bhasha, said that rudrakshas and prasadam would be distributed free of cost to the devotees.

According to him, the Maha Kumbhabhishekam will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., while homam and poornahuti will be held in the afternoon.

A spiritual meeting will be held at 5 p.m.

