      Former teacher rape case: 20 years under POCSO act

    Former teacher rape case: 20 years under POCSO act

    Team Yo! VizagNews/City UpdatesVisakhapatnamYesterday

    Teacher sentenced to 20 years for kidnap, rape, impregnating minor

    On February 12, Thursday, the special court for trial of POCSO cases sentenced a former physics teacher and a convicted rapist for raping a Class 8 student in 2015. The former teacher is identified as Koyyanna Tirupati Rao. The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 71,000 on the convict and has instructed the government to pay Rs 70,000 to the victim.

    According to the Anakapalle police, Tirupati Rao was a physics teacher in a private school in Chodavaram. He abducted the victim, who was a class 8 student, and took her to Rajasthan, where he raped and sexually assaulted her. The sexual abuse impregnated the victim, making her a mother of two children.

    After years of investigation, the police nabbed the accused in Rajasthan and rescued the victim. Based on the victim’s parents’ statement, the police registered a case against Rao under the POCSO Act 2012 and relevant IPC sections. After the completion of the investigation, the police filed a chargesheet.

    After a trial including regular hearings, the court convicted and sentenced Rao to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 71,000.

