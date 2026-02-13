International Fleet Review 2026: VMRDA Speeds Works

Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority Chairman M V Pranav Gopal has directed the officials concerned to speed up the works related to International Fleet Review (IFR) and MILAN to be held in the city on February 18 and 19.

Participating in a review meeting held on February 12, along with Commissioner Tej Bharat, the VMRDA Chairman said the works at the museums were nearing completion. He also took stock of the progress of works at NAD flyover lower rotary towards the airport, Trishul project on Kailasagiri and revised master plan.

Tej Bharat suggested that steps should be taken on behalf of VMRDA to provide warm hospitality to international delegates visiting the city.

Later, the Chairman and Commissioner presented a cheque of Rs 3.00 lakh each to the family members of two gardeners who had recently passed away. Joint Commissioner Ramesh, Chief Engineer Vinay Kumar and other officials were present.

Also read: National Lok Adalat to be held on 14 March

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.