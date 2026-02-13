National Lok Adalat to be held in Visakhapatnam on March 14

National Lok Adalat will be held under the aegis of the District Legal Service Authority (DLSA) on 14 March in all courts under the purview of the combined Visakhapatnam district, according to Principal District and Sessions Judge Chinnamsetty Raju.

In a statement, Raju said that civil, cheque bounce, banking, motor accident compensation cases pending in courts, cases under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, bank and money recovery cases, land acquisition cases, labour and family disputes (except divorce), industrial disputes, and conciliatory criminal cases would be resolved.

People have been advised to make better use of the services to resolve their cases amicably.

More details can be obtained from the District Legal Services Authority, Nyaya Seva Sadan, Visakhapatnam, or over the phone (0891-2560414 and 2575046).

