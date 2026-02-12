Fee Reimbursement Dues Released

Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority Chairman M.V. Pranav Gopal has thanked State IT and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh for ordering the release of fee reimbursement dues.

“Lokesh always stands by the students and gives priority to the development of youth across the state,” said the VMRDA chairman. Terming the government measures for the development of education laudable, Pranav Gopal alleged that the previous government failed to keep the promises, and students suffered a lot during its tenure.

To express gratitude to the government for the release of fee reimbursement dues, a cake-cutting ceremony was held at the Ambedkar statue in Daba Gardens under the auspices of the VMRDA Chairman on 12 February.

Telugu Desam Parliamentary constituency president C.H. Pattabhiram, State Arya Vysya Corporation Director K Rupa, Corporator Villuri Bhaskara Rao and others participated in the programme.

Later, balloons were released and sweets distributed.

