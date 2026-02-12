Warships once lined India’s coastline, their silhouettes marking moments of maritime diplomacy as navies from across the world assembled in a rare display of cooperation at sea. The International Fleet Review IFR is more than a ceremonial gathering. It serves as a platform for naval diplomacy, strategic engagement, and international cooperation. From Mumbai in 2001 to Visakhapatnam in 2016, India has hosted the global maritime community, reinforcing its position as a key player in the Indo-Pacific. As IFR 2026 approaches, it offers an opportunity to reflect on the previous editions hosted by India.

Mumbai February 2001

India hosted its first International Fleet Review in Mumbai in February 2001 with the theme “Bridges of Friendship”. The event marked India’s recognition as an international host and was organised to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Republic of India.

Held against the backdrop of the Gateway of India and the Arabian Sea, the review saw participation from 29 foreign navies with 24 foreign warships in attendance. The fleet was reviewed by the then President of India, Dr K R Narayanan.

The programme included ceremonial and professional engagements such as fleet parades, maritime seminars, official receptions, and diplomatic interactions. The event served as a platform to showcase India’s naval capabilities while fostering goodwill and cooperation among participating maritime nations.

Visakhapatnam February 2016

India hosted the International Fleet Review for the second time in Visakhapatnam in February 2016 under the theme “United through Oceans”. Conducted over five days from February 4 to February 8, the event witnessed expanded international participation.

A total of 50 foreign navies took part alongside 71 ships of the Indian Navy. Over 70 Indian naval aircraft participated in aerial demonstrations. The review was attended by then President Pranab Mukherjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with naval chiefs, diplomats, and delegations from participating countries.

Ceremonial activities included fleet parades, fly pasts, harbour events, and maritime exhibitions. The event also featured INS Vikramaditya, highlighting key additions to India’s naval fleet. The 2016 review aimed to enhance trust, cooperation, and interoperability among global navies.

IFR 2026

India is set to host its third International Fleet Review in 2026, with the theme set as “Camaderie, Cooperation, Collaboration” as part of a larger maritime engagement that includes the MILAN naval exercise and the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium IONS. According to official announcements, 61 countries have confirmed participation, while invitations have been extended to over 100 nations.

The event is expected to draw an estimated six lakh visitors. Naval chiefs, diplomats, officers, and crew from India and abroad are scheduled to attend. The review is expected to be attended by the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, underscoring the event’s national and international significance.