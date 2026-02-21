Global warships to set sail as MILAN 26 drills enter sea phase

On Saturday, February 21, the sea phase of the five-day MILAN 26 exercise will commence in Vizag. The Bay of Bengal, Vizag, will host the manoeuvres and drills of the exercise, with the participation of friendly foreign navies.

The sea phase will showcase several maritime drills and operations, including surface firings, anti-air and anti-submarine warfare drills, cross-deck helicopter operations, and aircraft carrier operations. Vizag has hosted the previous two editions of MILAN exercise. The Andaman Nicobar Islands hosted the first ten editions of MILAN, with junior officers and sailors participating from a limited number of countries. Initially, the MILAN exercise was mainly aimed at increasing engagement.

On February 19, Thursday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attended the opening ceremony of MILAN 26 in Vizag as the Chief Guest. Out of the 137 countries invited, 71 attended the ceremony.

