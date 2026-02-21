Vizag news: MSTC CSR Initiative Donates Optical Biometer to Sankar

Metals State Trading Corporation (MSTC) Limited, a Mini Ratna Category-I PSU under the Ministry of Steel, Government of India, has donated an optical biometer worth ₹31 lakh to Sankar Foundation Vizag as a part of its CSR initiative, as per latest news.

The equipment was inaugurated by V Ganesh Moorthy, Branch Manager, Andhra Pradesh, in the presence of A Krishna Kumar, foundation managing trustee, and officials from MSTC and Sankar Foundation at the main hospital on February 21.

While inaugurating, Ganesh Moorthy commended Sankar Foundation’s dedicated efforts in combating avoidable blindness in the region.

Expressing gratitude, A Krishna Kumar acknowledged MSTC’s support in strengthening the hospital’s infrastructure.

Doctors T Raveendra, T Krishna, N J Sirisha, and Suparna from Sankar Foundation and B Srinivasa Rao, Chief General Manager, Hindustan Shipyard, were present.

The optical biometer is a state-of-the-art device that measures critical anatomical dimensions of the eye—such as axial length, corneal curvature, and anterior chamber depth—with exceptional precision. Compared to traditional methods, it offers faster, safer, and more accurate results, greatly enhancing surgical planning and outcome in cataract and refractive procedures, according to a press note issued by K Bangar Raju, DGM, PR & Liaison.

