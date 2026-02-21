Light Dark
    Youth found dead in Bheemili lodge

    Team Yo! VizagVisakhapatnamNews/City UpdatesYesterday

    Bheemili Lodge Death: Youth Found Dead in Vizag

    A youth was found dead in a lodge room at Bheemili near Visakhapatnam on 21 February.

    According to reports, the youth, Syamkumar of Kotaveedhi in the city, was in love with a girl in Hyderabad when he was working for a software company there.

    When differences cropped up between the two, the girl reportedly committed suicide and a case was registered against Syamkumar.

    Fearing arrest, he allegedly committed suicide.

    An investigation is going on to determine the cause of the death.

    This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu

