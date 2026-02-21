Bheemili Lodge Death: Youth Found Dead in Vizag

A youth was found dead in a lodge room at Bheemili near Visakhapatnam on 21 February.

According to reports, the youth, Syamkumar of Kotaveedhi in the city, was in love with a girl in Hyderabad when he was working for a software company there.

When differences cropped up between the two, the girl reportedly committed suicide and a case was registered against Syamkumar.

Fearing arrest, he allegedly committed suicide.

An investigation is going on to determine the cause of the death.

