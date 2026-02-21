CM Announces AI Data Centre Boost for Vizag at AI Summit 2026

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has said that Vizag is set to become a major AI and data centre hub. Speaking at the roundtable on ‘competitiveness with artificial intelligence’ organised by the World Economic Forum at the AI Impact Summit 2026 held in New Delhi on February 20, Chandrababu Naidu said Google would be setting up a data centre with an investment of $15 billion in Visakhapatnam.

“We will link Vizag with the USA through subsea cables and make the city a global data gateway,” he said.

“The State government is giving top priority to AI and quantum computing, said the Chief Minister, adding, “We are making all efforts for the expansion of AI.”

With the Central and State governments extending all support, several major IT companies were showing interest in investing in the State, with Vizag set to become a major AI and data centre hub, said the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister had talks with CEOs of several international companies at the AI Impact summit 2026.

Also read: DRM inaugurates quarters for railway officers

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.