Creepy movies on Netflix you’ll regret watching alone!

There’s a special kind of fear that does not rely on jump scares or loud music, the kind that slowly crawls under your skin and stays there long after the credits roll. Netflix has a library of creepy movies that thrives on this unease, serving stories that are disturbing, psychological, and deeply unsettling. From slow-burning horrors to mind-bending thrillers, these films don’t just scare you in the moment; they linger in your thoughts, making silence feel louder and darkness feel closer.

Here is a list of creepy movies on Netflix that you must watch:

1. Gerald’s Game

This skin-crawling and graphic movie tells the story of Jessie and her husband Gerald, who drive into their farmhouse in the woods for private time. Jessie, who has a past, justifies her husband’s questionable fantasies. Her husband dies during foreplay, leaving her stranded in the woods, with nowhere to go and no one to communicate with, all alone with a hungry dog who starts to eye her husband’s corpse and her weak body for a feast.

2. Sister Death

A young novice, Narcisa, arrives at the convent-turned-school for girls. She experiences a miracle in childhood, receiving different treatment from those around her. A series of events torments her, leading to her gaining a supernatural power. She learns about the dark truth of the convent and Sister Socorro, another sister who existed in the convent long before Narcisa came. This movie is the sequel to the 2017 horror film Veronica.

3. Veronica

Known as one of the creepiest movies ever made, this story is about Veronica, a young and bright teen being raised by her single, widowed mother and her younger siblings. She and her friends decide to summon an evil spirit. Sister Narcisa, an old blind nun who lost her sight due to a solar eclipse, drops mysterious hints.

4. Baramulla

DSP Ridwaan Sayyed, a newly transferred officer, takes charge of a string of missing children cases in the valley of Baramulla. A young boy named Shoaib mysteriously disappears during a magic show. During the investigation of this case, he senses the intervention of otherworldly forces. The investigation takes a toll on Rizwaan, resulting in strains in his personal life.

5. The 8th Night

Professor Kim Joon-Cheol, a believer in an old legend about the Red Eye and the Black Eye, sets out to discover the caskets in which the two eyes were locked separately. According to an ancient legend, Buddha had sealed the two eyes to prevent them from causing intentional hurt and damage to humanity. While scientists dismiss Professor Kim’s claims, a bitter and determined Kim sets out on a mission to prove them wrong and unleashes an ancient, powerful evil.

If you’re looking for creepy movies on Netflix that mess with your mind rather than just your nerves, this list of creepy movies on Netflix is strictly not for the faint-hearted.

Also read: From ghosts to gore: Horror web series worth streaming

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more entertainment recommendations.