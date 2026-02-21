News: Railway Officers Quarters in Visakhapatnam Inaugurated

Waltair Divisional Railway Manager Lalit Bohra inaugurated the newly constructed railway officers’ quarters or accommodation at Vaisakhi Railway Colony, Visakhapatnam, on February 20 in the presence of Jyotsna Bohra, president of East Coast Railway Women’s Welfare Organisation (ECoRWWO), according to the latest news reports.

The newly developed residential complex comprises four units of Type–V quarters with cellar facilities and one unit of Type–VI quarter. The project has been executed by the Civil Engineering Department of Waltair Division, with a focus on enhancing residential infrastructure for railway officers.

Speaking on the occasion, the DRM appreciated the efforts of the Civil Engineering team for the timely completion of the project with quality standards. He stated that providing modern, well-equipped residential facilities was essential for ensuring the comfort and well-being of officers, which in turn contributes to improved efficiency and service delivery.

The quarters have been designed with improved amenities and facilities to meet contemporary residential requirements.

E Santharam, ADRM (Infra), K Rama Rao, ADRM (Operations) senior officers from various departments, staff members, and representatives of East Coast Railway Women’s Welfare Organisation (ECoRWWO) were present.

Also read: A rink that meets world-class standards

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more Visakhapatnam news updates.