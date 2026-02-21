Visakhapatnam Skating Rink Meets World-Class Standards

Keeping in view the major skating competitions to be hosted in Visakhapatnam, the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) has developed a state-of-the-art skating rink at its smart city park.

“Meeting world-class standards, the rink is the premier venue for roller sports in the city,” the VMRDA Commissioner N Tej Bharath, IAS, stated.

The professionally finished rink is used for both training and major championships.

“We will develop the sport of skating in such a way that it would reflect the brand image of Visakhapatnam,” said VMRDA Chairman M V Pranav Gopal.

The Roller Skating Federation of India is planning to organise Asian Roller Skating Championship competitions in Visakhapatnam in 2027, and the rink, which offers ample lighting and world-class amenities, is an ideal venue for such events.

Its smooth surface ensures a safe and enjoyable experience for the participants in the competitions.

