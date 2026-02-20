Central Bureau of Investigation registers Vizag case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested three individuals for their involvement in corruption, bribery, and the illegal transfer of funds. An FIR has been registered against the three individuals.

The three individuals have been identified as Nerella Venkata Rajesh, correspondent of Nalanda English Medium School; Grandhi Sarath Kumar, a chartered accountant; and Amrit Kumar, assistant director of the IT Department. According to CBI officials, who got a tip about the illegal activity taking place, Amrit Kumar engaged in the corrupt activity by writing the due favours of Rajesh.

Venkata Rajesh has abused his power by transferring Rs 2 crore from the IT department society and transferring it to his own account. After finding out about the misuse of funds, Amrit demanded Rs 20 lakhs to write it off as undue favours. Later, he reduced his bribe to Rs 14 lakhs. Grandhi Sarat had mediated between Venkata Rajesh and Amrit Kumar for the corruption. Sarat collected the money from Rajesh to give it to Amrit.

Rajesh and Sarat were nabbed and arrested in Narsipatnam. The CBI has booked them under Section 61(2) BNS, 2023, and Sections 7 and 8, under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

