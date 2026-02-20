APSRTC Visakhapatnam depot launches new night rider bus

The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation or APSRTC, Visakhapatnam Depot, has started a new night rider AC seater cum sleeper bus service from Visakhapatnam to Vijayawada for the convenience of passengers. The Regional Manager for Visakhapatnam, B Appala Naidu, further elaborated about the new service.

He further expressed that the night rider sleeper bus service has been started for passengers in Visakhapatnam by APSRTC who wish to travel in a sleeper bus at night. The night rider service will depart from Visakhapatnam every day at 9:30 PM.

The manager assured that experienced drivers will be operating the vehicles, ensuring the experience is stress-free and safe. An online booking facility through apsrtconline.in is also available for passengers.

Speaking further on the topic, the manager mentioned that the timing of the AC buses in Visakhapatnam to several destinations has been changed in view of the International Fleet Review 2026. Special buses are in service, from RK Beach and Bus Complex to multiple destinations in the city on the occasion of the naval events.

