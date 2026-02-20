Standing as a testimony to architectural excellence, The Deck, which resembles a cruise ship, is an iconic structure developed by the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) in the heart of the city. Said to be the first of its kind in Andhra Pradesh, it’s a multi-level car parking and commercial complex located in the busy Siripuram junction.

Catering to the parking needs of the ever-bustling area, it accommodates 500 cars and 800 motorbikes.

Described as a modern architectural landmark in the fast-developing Visakhapatnam, it houses the offices of major organisations like Ratan Tata Innovation Hub (5th floor), the temporary zonal headquarters of South Coast Railway (6th and 7th floors), and Bharat Electronics Limited.

Built at Rs 85 crore, the iconic structure was inaugurated by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in June last year.

“With world-class amenities, The Deck houses prestigious IT companies,” says the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority or VMRDA Chairman M V Pranav Gopal.

“The Deck is a part of the VMRDA initiative to develop modern and high-quality infrastructure,” says VMRDA Commissioner Tej Bharat.

Also read: When the Sea Roads led to Vizag

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.