MILAN 2026: A spectacular and thrilling show in Visakhapatnam

With colourfully illuminated ships sailing over the blue waters of the sea and the navy men presenting a tuneful band, the International City Parade, organised as part of the MILAN 2026, offered a visual treat to the surging crowd on Beach Road in Visakhapatnam on the evening of February 19.

While the parade was quite impressive, manoeuvres by fighter jets and warships, flypasts by helicopters, and daredevil feats by marine commandos left the crowd awestruck.

The dazzling laser and cracker show added glitter to the operational demonstrations, even as the helicopters and planes made a buzz in the blue sky.

To facilitate the enthusiastic visitors to watch the spectacular show, huge LED screens were put up on the beach road, which wears a festive look.

Earlier in the day, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated the MILAN 2026.

