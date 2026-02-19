Vande Bharat Arrival Timings Revised in Visakhapatnam

The arrival timings of the train No 20707 Secunderabad – Visakhapatnam and 20829 Durg – Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express trains at Visakhapatnam railway station have been revised. The new arrival timings will be effective from February 20.

According to the revised schedule, train No 20707 Secunderabad – Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express will arrive at Visakhapatnam Railway Station at 1.50 PM, instead of its existing arrival time of 1.45 PM.

Train No. 20829 Durg–Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express will arrive at Visakhapatnam Railway Station at 1.55 PM instead of its existing arrival timings of 1.50 PM.

Passengers have been requested to note the changes, according to a press note issued by K Pavan Kumar, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager.

