MILAN 2026 Vizag Rehearsals Leave Visitors Spellbound

Colourfully illuminated ships, cracker and laser shows, daredevil feats by fighter jets, flypast by helicopters and maneuvers by aircraft offered a visual treat to the visitors who thronged the beach road in Visakhapatnam to watch MILAN 2026 rehearsals on 18 February evening.

The operation demonstrations saw participation of over 70 warships, submarines, jets and helicopters, which displayed their might, giving a thrilling experience to the visitors.

The beach road looked lively with residents from the city and neighbourhoods making a beeline for it to watch the naval rehearsals.

As many as 32 huge LED screens were put up on the beach road to facilitate visitors to watch the naval exercises.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reaches Visakhapatnam by a special flight to launch the MILAN 2026 on 19 February and later addresses the national and international delegates.

