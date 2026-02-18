Fabric Village in Vizag is the biggest & a premier fabric store in the city!

The wedding season is here, which means a lot of celebrations and fun are in store for people! There are many things to keep track of during the wedding season, whether there is a wedding in the house or not. Those hosting a wedding at home will have a lot to manage, including decorations, finalising the menu, and planning various events. Meanwhile, attendees need to keep track of the festivities and decide what to wear for the celebrations. Starting from elegant sarees, elaborate half-sarees, stylish western outfits, and traditional ensembles, the true celebration begins with the right kind of fabric. If you are curating different Pinterest boards for the perfect wedding ensemble, either as a wedding guest or the bride, end your search! From the house of Sowbhagya, Fabric Village is a new fabric store now open in Vizag, bringing various kinds of fabrics under one roof.

Perched on the busy roads of Siripuram, the Fabric Village occupies the entire second floor of the building. Intricate doors at the entrance open up to a huge space, filled with every kind of fabric imaginable. Bright, colourful, detailed, and glittery are some words that can be used to describe the fabric range available in the Fabric Village store, opened in Visakhapatnam.

Fabrics Available:

Designer blouses, cotton silks, plain fabric, printed, embroidery, imported, handloom, Banarasi fabrics, Kanchi fabrics, semi-stitched fabrics, magam work fabric, heavy work fabric- you name it, they have it! They also have readymade blouses available, plain fabric for matching, printed fabric for tops and frocks, lehengas for newborns, and so much more!

With ample seating area and well-lit interiors, the store offers a comfortable and elegant space to browse fabrics and find the perfect pick for any occasion.

Fabric Village in Vizag stands out for its exclusive collection of men’s ethnic fabrics, which are a rarity in the market. Prices start from Rs 150 to Rs 8,000 or Rs 9,000 per metre of fabric. The store’s convenient location makes it easily accessible for the shoppers in the city. So, if you are on the lookout for unique fabrics for the wedding season or any special occasion, this is the place you have to visit!

Timings: 10 AM to 9 PM

Location: Fabric Village Store, Siripuram, beside the Governor’s bungalow, Visakhapatnam.

