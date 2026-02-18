Coastal Corridor to Transform Visakhapatnam-Bhogapuram Region

Visakhapatnam’s coastal road will undergo a comprehensive makeover, with an additional corridor to be added, to facilitate a smooth commute between Bhogapuram and Visakhapatnam. The Visakhapatnam-Bhogapuram Coastal Corridor (VBCC) will be 55-60 km long. VMRDA and NHAI have collaborated to build an advanced infrastructure for modern urbanisation.

According to reports, this ambitious project is still in the feedback stage. The Vizag Bhogapuram Coastal Corridor (VBCC) will facilitate better connectivity between Vizag and Bhogapuram International Greenfield Airport.

The Bhogpuram International Airport is reported to start operations in June 2026, and the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) is currently reviewing the blueprint for the VBCC project and adding final touches, along with VMRDA.

