International Fleet Review 2026: VIPs Arrive in Visakhapatnam

Indian President Draupadi Murmu, who arrived in Visakhapatnam for the International Fleet Review 2026, was welcomed by City Mayor Pila Srinivasa Rao and State Governor S Abdul Nazeer at INS Dega in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday and presented with a bouquet.

GVMC Commissioner Ketan Garg extended a grand welcome to State Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, who arrived in Visakhapatnam by air on Tuesday night to participate in the International Fleet Review (IFR) programs in Visakhapatnam district.

Meanwhile, the city has been preparing to host the prestigious naval events for the past few weeks. Beautification works have been taken up by VMRDA, where the maritime museums were inspected and developed.

The RK beach in Visakhapatnam is buzzing with activity, where people are gathering to watch the rehearsals of the Indian Navy ahead of the International Fleet Review and MILAN, slated for February 18 and 19.

The operational demonstrations, as a part of the rehearsals, for the past three days have been offering a treat to the visitors.

During the evening, the beach has become a hotspot for the netizens. The sight of warships, drone shows, rehearsals, and aircrafts has served as the main attraction for the ciitzens as they gather along the RK beach roads.

President Murmu will be attending the event as the chief guest with Governor Abdul Nazir, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and other high-profile dignitaries taking part in the International Fleet Review 2026 in Visakhapatnam.

The city will be enveloped with a tight security detail with over 7,000 police personnel on alert on the big day.

Also read: Global navies, one hub: Vizag sets Milan Village for mega naval triad

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.