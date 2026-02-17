From survival to stardom: New reality TV shows you can’t miss this week!

While we all enjoy immersing ourselves in fictional stories on screen, the thrill of watching unscripted drama hits differently. Real emotions, raw reactions, unexpected twists, and unfiltered moments make reality shows irresistibly binge-worthy. From intense competitions to dramatic confrontations and heartfelt journeys, reality TV keeps us hooked with its unpredictability.

Here is a list of reality shows being released on OTT this week :

1. Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – Season 13

This Emmy-winning talk show is back with its 13th season, as host John Oliver will engage his audience with much darker jabs at the political issues, exploring the flawed system and global current events. Given the already tense political climate, it is said that Oliver and his team have done adequate research to provide undisputable and accurate information.

Streaming from: Streaming now

Where to watch: Jio Hotstar

2. Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model

The movie offers a glance at the behind-the-scenes of the modelling industry that dominated the glamorous world of the runway back in the 2000s. The show will feature the hosts addressing the criticism that they drew for the brutal and unrealistic beauty standards back then, including the body shaming and race-swapping.

Streaming from: Streaming now

Where to watch: Netflix

3. Being Gordon Ramsey

This six-part documentary will give us a sneak peek into the hurdles and setbacks the MasterChef face in real life. The series features his venture, Lucky Cat, and his sky-high restaurant, Gordon Ramsey High. The docuseries will also give us a glance into his personal life.

Streaming from: February 18

Where to watch: Netflix

4. BAFTA 2026

The 79th edition of the British Academy of Film and Television Awards will have Alan Cumming as the host for the very first time. The star-studded award show has 14 nominations, including Manipuri film Boong, which will represent Indian cinema internationally this year.

Streaming from: February 22

Where to watch: Lionsgate Play

If you’re someone who loves a dose of real-life drama mixed with entertainment, here’s a list of reality shows on OTT platforms releasing this week that deserve a spot on your watchlist.

