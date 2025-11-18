OTT Releases This Week: New Movies and Shows to Stream

Another week brings a fresh array of OTT releases for cinephiles. Here is this week’s updated list. From adaptation of thought provoking award-winning articles to anticipated series sequels like The Family Man 3, there’s plenty to satisfy your binge-watching cravings this week.

1. Dining With The Kapoors

This documentary is going to warm your heart as it captures the unfiltered moments of the grand family celebrating the 100th Birthday of the legendary actor, and film maker, Raj Kapoor. The family shares heartfelt stories, warm gestures, and fun banter while bonding on their well-known obsessive love for food. The show, featuring Randhir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Karishma Kapoor, Adar Jain, Sara Ali Khan, Neetu Kapoor, and Ranbir Kapoor, among many others, shows the family bonding while dining together.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Streaming from: November 21, 2025

​2. The Bengal Files

The third and final installment of Vivek Agnihotri’s “Files” trilogy, this movie is based on the pre-partition genocide that took place in Bengal during 1946. Due to the extreme violence and graphic content in the film, it has been rated A (Adults only). The film generated controversy and faced an unofficial ban in Kolkata due to the political narrative it sets.

OTT Platform: ZEE5

Streaming from: November 21, 2025

​3. Ziddi Ishq

The story is about a quiet girl, Mehul, who nurtures a deep, one-sided love for her tuition teacher, Shekhar. While she believes her love for him is healthy and pure, it unknowingly spirals out of control and turns into an obsession. She then receives the news of Shekhar killing himself, but refuses to believe it and suspects foul play. Mehul takes it upon herself to avenge his death and sets out on a mission to bring Shekhar’s killer, or killers, to justice, where she finds herself amidst a web of dark secrets and betrayal. The story explores the themes of love, obsession, and revenge.

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Streaming from: 21 November 2025.

​4. Homebound

Based on an article written by Basharat Peers, which was published in the New York Times in 2020, this story reflects the reality of migrant workers in India. The story is about two friends, Shoaib, played by Ishaan Khatter, and Chandan, played by Vishal Jethwa, who strive to get jobs in the police force to earn the dignity that they have been stripped off of due to their religion and caste. Tension grows when one friend makes it but the other doesn’t. The film received a 9-minute standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival and widespread recognition for its realistic portrayal of real-world problems and its raw yet powerful narration.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Streaming from: November 21, 2025

​5. The Family Man – Season 3

Manoj Bajpayee returns as Srikant Tiwari, now on the run after being named most-wanted. He confesses to his family about being a spy, while his marriage remains strained from past issues. Srikant and his family shift to North-East India for cover, as he struggles even more to balance his double life.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Streaming from: 21 November, 2025.

Whether you are looking for a heartwarming documentary with your faves in it or a gripping sequel of one of the most anticipated series, this week’s releases will keep you hooked till the end. Enjoy these OTT releases and tune in next week to find the latest additions.