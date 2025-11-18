Cities With Clean Air to Visit for a Refreshing Getaway

A recent global survey revealed that most of the planet’s densely polluted cities are in India. The alarming Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi has raised concerns all over the country about air pollution. Doctors from AIIMS have cited that breathing Delhi air is equivalent to breathing 50 cigarettes a day, with the AQI reaching between 300 to 500 each day; posing a serious health hazard to Delhites.

Air Quality Index, or AQI is the scale that measures air quality and indicates its safety. AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 is considered moderate, while 101-150 is considered unhealthy for sensitive people.151 – 200 is considered unhealthy, 201-300 is considered very unhealthy, and 301+ is considered hazardous.

Several videos have surfaced online in which people have shown indoor air purifier filters getting clogged within weeks of being purchased. Another viral video showed the AQI of an air purifier go from 93 to 500 within minutes of opening a door.

Protests erupted in Delhi as citizens demanded action from the Government.

Here is a list of cities with clean air to travel to, to catch a breath of fresh air.

1. Kohima – Nagaland

AQI – 33

Known for having a diverse flora and fauna, and a wide range of rare species, this place is heaven for wildlife enthusiasts. With its breathtaking natural beauty, pleasant climate, historic significance, cultural heritage, and vibrant tribal festivals, a trip to Kohima will surely leave you awestruck. During World War 2, Kohima turned into the bloodiest site during the Japanese U-Go offensive against the British. The Kohima War Cemetery still stands witness to one of its greatest battles, known as the Battle of Kohima.

3. Tirunelveli – Tamil Nadu

AQI – 33

Known as one of the ancient cities that was ruled by the Chola Dynasty, Pandya Dynasty, Madurai Nayak, and many more. The city is also home to Vallanadu Wildlife Sanctuary and Kalakkad Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve. The economy there is agrarian, and partly industrial, with cotton mills and tobacco companies among other small manufacturing units. The Nellaipar Temple, dedicated to Lord Shiva, with its musical pillars is a main attraction in Tirunelveli.

3. Naharlagun – Arunachal Pradesh

AQI – 43

Located just 15 kilometres away from the state’s capital city of Itanagar, Naharlagun is often considered the twin of Itanagar. The main attractions here include Gompa Buddhist Temple, a Buddhist monastery with Tibetan architecture;built on a hilltop, Geker Senying, a lake nestled between lush greenery and mountains; making it ideal for boating and photography, and the State Museum; which displays the handicrafts and handlooms crafted by the local tribal community, among many others.

​4. Madikeri – Karnataka

AQI – 44

This hilly city is home to various historic sites.Some prominent ones are theMadikeri Fort, which has a museum, a chapel, and a clock tower inside it, the Namdroling Buddhist Monastery, and the Omkareshwara Temple, a one-of-a-kind temple that blends Islamic and Gothic architecture.Adventure lovers can also go trekking on Mandalpatti Peak or on a plantation tour to the Greenway Coffee Island.

​5. Thanjavur – Tamil Nadu

AQI – 44

This historical city still stands as testimony to one of the most powerful dynasties. Thanjavur, or Tanjore, is known to house the various architectural marvels from the Chola Dynasty, including several UNESCO World Heritage temples, including the Airavatesvara Temple and Brihadeeswara Temple, among many others, and its vibrant art scene. The other tourist attractions include the Sangeetha Mahal, Royal Palace Museum, and Palace Bell Tower.

With this list of places that offer a diverse range of recreational activities and sightseeing along with good climate and clean air, you are sure to have a calming, refreshing yet energising journey ahead. Most of these places are located in the southern part of India, making these cities with clean air easily accessible from Vizag.