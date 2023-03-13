Tamil Nadu is great for those, who want to explore untouched places. This state is blessed with a unique landscape with monuments, ancient heritage sites, hill stations, cascading waterfalls, and much more. While places like Ooty and Kodaikanal are thronged by tourists, in addition to that, these offbeat destinations in Tamil Nadu, are worth a visit, especially in the hot summer season. Covering different regions all over the state, exploring these locations will surely add more thrill to your trip.

Here are 6 offbeat destinations in Tamil Nadu you must visit this summer.

Sirumalai

Situated at a height of 1,600 meters above sea level, the Sirumalai mountain range offers a spectacular view of the lush green landscape. This ecologically rich landscape enhances its charm, with the rich flora and fauna, that it harbours. Sirumalai lake was artificially created in 2010, with boating facilities. The Selvi Koil Point offers a panoramic view of the Dindiguil and Chinnamalai towns. Silver Hill, the tallest hill in Sirumalai, has a 500-year-old Sivalinga situated on top of it.

Valparai

Enjoy a pleasant drive through the marvelling hill ranges of Valparai. This hill range is elevated at a height of 3500 feet, graced with sprawling tea plantations, coffee estates, and forests. Monkey Falls, Balaji temple, Velankanni Church, Sholayar Dam, and Aliyar Dam, are a few landmarks worth exploring. Indira Gandhi Wildlife Sanctuary and Chinna Kallar are other famous attractions, near Valparai.

Javadi Hills

Javadi Hills is an unadulterated location, that remains unknown to many. This enthralling hill station offers a tranquil trek, on its untrodden trails. The lush green hills are a visual treat for nature lovers. Pleasant climate hovers over this alluring hill station throughout the year. The awe-inspiring waterfalls cascading down the evergreen hills, and the peaceful surroundings give enough reasons to visit this place.

Theni

Theni is one of the most picturesque locations in Tamil Nadu, and India as well. Tucked away in the Western Ghats, this mesmerizing hill station is sure to lure travellers, with its beauty. You can get a cinematic view of the Vellimalai and Meghamallai Hill stations. Kumbakkarai Falls and the Suruli Aruvi are ideal if you want to witness cascading waterfalls.

Pollachi

Pollachi is blessed with several tourist destinations. Visit this hill station for spell-binding views, a pleasant climate, and a getaway from bustling life in the city. Azhiyar Dam, Parambikulam Tiger Reserve, Masani Amman Temple, and the Anamalai Wildlife Sanctuary are a few places you need to cover if you visit Pollachi.

Tharangambadi

Tharangambadi is a tranquil Danish town, located in the Nagapattinam district, in Tamil Nadu. This serene beach town is endowed with rich history and has elements of spirituality as well. Fort Dansborg, Old Danish Cemetery, the Zion Church, and Ziegenbalg Museum Complex are some of the best tourist attractions in this delightful town.

