Karnataka is a well-known tourist destination in South India. The state boasts immense beauty through its breathtaking landscapes, serene hill stations, and more. Normally Bangalore, Hampi, and Coorg are the most-visited places among tourists. However, several offbeat places in Karnataka are just as beautiful and worth visiting. Head to these locations for a delightful and peaceful summer getaway!

Here are 6 beautiful offbeat places in Karnataka for one of the most peaceful trips of your life.

Gokarna

Gokarna boasts abundant greenery and tranquillity. Escape to this quaint town endowed with amazing beaches and resorts if you’re looking for a quaint vacation. It is home to one of the most acclaimed beaches in the country, Om Beach, which takes the shape of the Hindu spiritual symbol. Watch the mellow sunset as you sip on your favourite drinks and take part in adventure activities like parasailing, snorkelling and banana boat rides. Gokarna also has some ancient temples of Lord Shiva and Lord Ganesha.

Maravanthe

Maravanthe is a serene beach village overlooking the picturesque Kodachadri Hills. This beach is perfectly placed with the Arabian Sea on one side and the Souparnika river on the other. The unique combination of the sea and river makes it a popular tourist destination. Maravanthe is dotted with several places to explore including Padukone village, Kodi beach and Bijadi village. Don’t forget to indulge in their local delicacies.

Jog Falls

Located in the Shimoga district of Karnataka, Jog Falls is one the highest falls in India with an elevation of 488 m. It is nestled among dense evergreen forests, making the waterfalls more visually striking. Two viewing decks allow visitors to witness the falls in their full glory. Kayaking and coracle riding are a few activities to take part in at nearby adventure camps.

Agumbe

Agumbe, also known as the Cherrapunji of South India, is covered with lush green forests and cascading streams. It is an ideal destination for photographers for spectacular sunsets and offers a lot to explore for nature lovers as well. Koodlu Theertha Falls, Jogigundi, Barkana Falls, and Onake Abbi Falls nestle in this serene village.

Kudremukh

The alluring hill ranges of Kudremukh are a paradise for nature lovers and trekking enthusiasts. Endowed with rich biodiversity, waterfalls, and mountains this place will offer a great summer getaway. Kalasa Temple town, Kudremukh Peak, Kudremukh National Park, Hanuman Gundi falls, and Lakya dam are some of the few must-visit attractions.

Honnemardu

If you’re an adventure junkie, Honnemardu is your stop. This tiny village offers tons of water sports to its visitors. Since it is located on the banks of River Sharavathi, one can also do bird watching, trekking, or camping on site. Honnemardu is located close to Jog Falls and Dabbe Falls.

