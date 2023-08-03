Discover the enchanting allure of monsoon getaways in South India as they beckon with their captivating landscapes and charming ambience during the rainy season. From misty mountains and cascading waterfalls to lush green valleys and pristine beaches, these destinations offer a delightful respite amidst nature’s refreshing embrace. Embark on a monsoon adventure to explore the breathtaking beauty of these must-visit places in South India.

Here are the monsoon getaways you cannot fail to explore this season in South India.

Wayanad

Wayanad is nestled in Kerala’s Western Ghats and offers lush green landscapes, misty mountains, and cascading waterfalls during the monsoon. Explore the Banasura Sagar Dam, Edakkal Caves, and Soochipara Falls, and enjoy the pleasant weather while trekking through its verdant forests.

Coorg

Known as the “Scotland of India,” Coorg charms its visitors with coffee plantations, mist-covered hills, and Abbey Falls. The captivating landscapes make it an ideal monsoon retreat. During the monsoon, the Abbey Falls and Iruppu Falls gush with water, creating a captivating sight for nature enthusiasts.

Athirapally

Famous for its magnificent Athirapally Falls, this destination in Kerala transforms into a mesmerizing sight during the monsoon. Witness the thunderous water cascading down the cliffs, surrounded by lush greenery, making it an ideal monsoon getaway.

Munnar

Famous for its tea estates and cool climate, Munnar, Kerala’s hill station, turns into a paradise during the monsoon. Embrace the beauty of the tea gardens, visit the Attukal Waterfalls, and relish the serene ambience this place offers.

Gokarna

This coastal gem in Karnataka offers a unique blend of pristine beaches and rugged landscapes. The monsoon showers cleanse the beaches, making it an offbeat destination for a serene monsoon getaway. Enjoy the tranquillity of Om Beach, and Kudle Beach, and explore the ancient temples around.

Ooty

A popular hill station in Tamil Nadu, Ooty’s pleasant climate becomes even more magical during the monsoon. Take a ride on the Nilgiri Mountain Railway, visit the Botanical Gardens, and revel in the refreshing environment.

Let us know which one of these enchanting getaways in South India you are visiting this monsoon.