Vizag, the City of Destiny, is one of the most beautiful cities in the country during monsoon. The vast expanses of beaches and lush green hills within the city limits call for a rejuvenating long drive. Not just within the city, Vizag boasts an ample amount of beauty and scenery around it which make the perfect getaways this monsoon. This monsoon plan a getaway to these serene places where you’re drawn closer to nature and away from the city’s hustle.

Take a quick drive to these monsoon getaways around Vizag for relaxation.

Ananthagiri Hills

The awestriking views of these eastern hills and the charming countryside are the dose of rejuvenation you need to relax this monsoon. Located 40 km from Araku Valley, these beautiful scenic sceneries offer many more stories than just being eye-pleasing.

Kothapally Waterfalls

Located 129 km from Visakhapatnam, Kothapally Waterfalls is a hidden gem yet to be uncovered by many tourists. Thick forests surround the waterfall and is an ideal destination for trekking and camping.

Tyda Nature Camp

Tyda Nature Camp, also known as Jungle Bells, has a lot of activities that one can take part in such as rock climbing, trekking, and target shooting. Have a glance at the beautiful flora and fauna and indulge yourself in the recreation this nature camp offers.

Dumbriguda Waterfalls

Dumbriguda Waterfalls, famously known as Chaaparai, are just 15 km away from Araku Valley. Enjoy the scenic beauty of the valley, tunnels, and bridges on the way to the waterfalls. Watch your step while you are here as it tends to get slippery when wet.

Lambasingi

Kashmir of Andhra Pradesh, as it is called, Lambasingi should be on your bucket list by now. It’s the only place in the southern region where you could experience snowfall during winter. With the valley and chilling temperature, it is next to heaven in monsoon.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more travel recommendations.