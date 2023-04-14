Are you looking for an adventure in Andhra Pradesh? Look no further than the Vishakhapatnam district, where nature’s wonders await. This place has everything from eco-parks to wildlife sanctuaries and waterfalls. Join us as we explore some of the best and nearest summer getaways in and around Vizag, including Kambalakonda Eco Park, Lambasingi, Matsyagundam, Coringa Wildlife Sanctuary, Duduma Waterfalls, and Kothapally Waterfalls. We’ll also share the distance of each spot from the city so that you can easily plan your trip.

Kambalakonda Eco Park

Located within Vishakhapatnam, Kambalakonda Eco Park is a must-visit destination for nature lovers. Spread over 71 square kilometres; the park is home to several species of plants, birds, and animals. The park also offers a range of outdoor activities like trekking, camping, and bird watching.

Lambasingi

Known as the Kashmir of Andhra Pradesh, Lambasingi is a small village 100 km from Vishakhapatnam. The town is famous for its scenic beauty and cold weather. It is the only place in South India that receives snowfall during the winter season.

Matsyagundam

Matsyagundam is a beautiful waterfall located at a distance of 120 km from Vishakhapatnam. Lush green forests surround the waterfall and are home to several fish species. The waterfall is also known for its medicinal properties, and many people visit the site to dip in the water.

Coringa Wildlife Sanctuary

Located 147 km from Vishakhapatnam, Coringa Wildlife Sanctuary is a must-visit destination for wildlife enthusiasts. Spread over 235 square kilometres; the sanctuary is home to several species of flora and fauna, including the critically endangered white-backed vulture.

Duduma Waterfalls

Located at a distance of 180 km from Vishakhapatnam, Duduma Waterfalls is a spectacular waterfall situated on the border of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha. Lush green forests and a popular local picnic spot surround the waterfall.

Kothapally Waterfalls

Located 129 km from Vishakhapatnam, Kothapally Waterfalls is a hidden gem yet to be discovered by many tourists. Thick forests surround the waterfall and are an ideal destination for trekking and camping.

