Are you looking for a quick getaway this summer? Fortunately, there are plenty of amazing road trip destinations from Vizag under 24 hours that offer a much-needed break from routine. With summer vacations soon coming up, you might want to add these locations to your bucket list. These destinations are dotted with tranquil surroundings and eye-catching scenery promising a placid holiday. From lush green hill stations to calm beach towns, these places will not disappoint you at the end of your trip.

Here are 6 road trip destinations from Vizag in under 24 hours.

Horsley Hills, Andhra Pradesh

Situated at a height of 1,265 metres, Horsley Hills is a famous hill station in Chittoor. The hill is endowed with thick vegetation and abundant flora and fauna. Lake Gangotri, Gali Banda, and the Horsley Hills Museum are a few tourist attractions around the hills. Adventure sports such as rappelling and trekking are also available.

Nagarjuna Sagar, Telangana

Nagarjuna Sagar dam is one of the most visited places in Telangana. Nestled in Nalgonda District, this dam has an elevation of 124 metres and has 26 floodgates. This dam attracts tourists for its magnificent view surrounded by dense greenery. Boating on the sizzling waters of this dam covers quaint locations including Nagarjuna Konda and Nallamalla forest.

Daringbadi, Odisha

Odisha is undoubtedly dotted with picturesque locations attracting people from all over the country. Also known as the Kashmir of Odisha, this hill station is surrounded by quaint valleys and sprawling coffee gardens. Daringbadi waterfall, Putudi waterfall, Dadubaba waterfall and Ludu waterfall are some must-visit places close by.

Mahendragiri, Odisha

Mahendragiri is the second-highest peak in Odisha after Deomali hills. Although known for its spectacular landscape, this hill station has significant importance in terms of Indian mythology, archaeology, ecology, and tourism. The rich biodiversity and natural beauty are sure to leave its spectators in awe. The Mahendragiri Parvat is a holy site on top of the hill known for its worship of Lord Shiva.

Yelagiri Hills, Tamil Nadu

Yelagiri Hillstation is a cluster of fourteen hamlets situated in the Vellore District. It is one of the most famous places in India known for trekking and other adventure activities owing to the presence of beautiful hills and mountains. The man-made Punganur Lake is one of the main attractions here. Soak in the culture at this exotic and mesmerizing destination.

Pondicherry, Tamil Nadu

This French town is known for its cobblestoned streets, mustard-coloured colonial villas, and chic boutiques. Explore the beauty of Pondicherry by cycling around the French colonies or walking on the seaside promenade to catch the beautiful sunset. Indulging in activities like kayaking, canoeing, sailing, and surfing along with friends will surely make this trip memorable. Apart from these make sure to try French food at aesthetic cafes!

