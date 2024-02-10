As February unfolds and temperatures gradually ascend, it’s the perfect time to embark on a refreshing journey before the summer heat hits you hard. If you’re in Visakhapatnam or its vicinity, here are some weekend getaways from Vizag that promise a delightful experience before the scorching summer takes over.

1. Anantagiri Hills:

Nestled in the Eastern Ghats, Anantagiri Hills stands tall as a serene haven just a short drive away from Visakhapatnam. The lush greenery and cool breeze make it an ideal spot to unwind. Take a leisurely stroll through the coffee plantations, breathe in the fresh air, and let the scenic beauty soothe your senses. Enjoy a picnic alongside the famous Musi River or explore the various trekking trails around with your group of friends!

2. Vanjangi:



Vanjangi has become the winter hotspot for every Vizagite. While its fluffy skies and serene sunrises are at their best during the peak winter season, it is nonetheless a great one-day trip from Vizag. Less crowd and great company along with the adventure of travelling is all you need! Consider exploring the local culture, interacting with the friendly villagers, and savouring the simplicity of rural life.

3. Lambasingi:

Known as the ‘Kashmir of Andhra Pradesh,’ Lambasingi offers a unique experience with its cool climate, sometimes even dipping to freezing temperatures during the night during the peak winter season. Enjoy zip lining at Thajangi Reservoir close by. Lambasingi is a true gem for those seeking a break from the usual and it is a great place for overnight camping as well!

4. Deomali:

Deomali, the highest peak in the Eastern Ghats, beckons adventure seekers and nature lovers alike. The panoramic views from the top are breathtaking, providing a refreshing change from the routine. Whether you’re into trekking or simply admiring the beauty from afar, Deomali has something for everyone. At a distance of 165 km from Vizag, it is a beautiful weekend getaway set 1672m above mean sea level.

5. Maredumilli:



Tucked away in the dense forests of East Godavari district, Maredumilli is a nature lover’s paradise. The quaint village offers scenic trails, waterfalls, and a peaceful environment. Explore the tribal culture, visit the Jalatharangini Waterfall, and revel in the tranquillity that Maredumilli provides. Although popular as a monsoon getaway, you do not want to miss the serenity of this village 222 km from Vizag.

These weekend getaways from Vizag offer a diverse range of experiences, from tranquil retreats to adventurous escapades. Hence, making them ideal pre-summer getaways. As you immerse yourself in the pleasant weather, take a moment to relish the natural beauty that these places generously offer.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more travel updates.