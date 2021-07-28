Foggy climate, trekking under rain showers, an adventurous route, interacting with tribals, and seeing the beautiful city of Vizag from 3,400 feet above sea level. Are you wondering where this place is? It is Vanjangi Hills, known as the place to see some of the most beautiful sunrises. Located near Paderu, in the Eastern Ghats of Andhra Pradesh of the Visakhapatnam Agency, Vanjangi is a must-visit place for all the mountain trekkers. Many of us use the phrase “on cloud nine” to describe our happiest moments. A trek to Vanjangi actually makes you feel as if you are standing on the clouds. Once you reach the spot, do not forget to shout out loud whatever you feel at the moment. Yo! Vizag shares some of the things to know before you visit the Vanjangi hills, especially this monsoon season.

#1 Make sure you start early and stay in the tents given for rent, so as to enjoy the morning sunrise.

#2 One can also travel from Vizag to Araku and stay for one night at Araku Valley. From Araku, it is around 44 km to Paderu.

#3 If staying at Araku, start by 3-4 am from Araku to Paderu. Do not forget to stop along the way and capture the early-morning beautiful sceneries.

#4 From Paderu, Vanjangi is around 6 km away by a vehicle. Park the vehicles at the starting point and take a trek of 4-5 km to the hilltop.

#5 Here are some things you should know to carry on your trip to Vanjangi – it is always best to wear trainers, and carry a bag with a water bottle, snacks and a first aid kit.

#6 For beginners, this would be one of the first and best experiences trekking in our own city. Try and go in a group in order to make it more enjoyable and much safer.

#7 Some of the local tribals will help you with directions.

#8 Before experiencing the moment of being on clouds, you must definitely take a trek along the steep roads and thick shrubs.

#9 About 20 minutes before you reach the hilltop, the trek is like climbing up a mountain of stones. Though quite tough, it is a totally new experience.

#10 Reaching the hilltop, you would definitely forget the trek difficulties and shout out loud.

#12 Sometimes you may get mobile signals, to talk to your loved ones sharing your best moments.

#13 Trekking down is quite easy and relaxing after you get to see the beauty of Vanjangi from way above.

Disclaimer: In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, kindly make it a note to practice social distancing and follow the safety measures while travelling to this beautiful place.