On Sunday, India reported 335 new COVID-19 cases and 5 deaths, including 4 fatalities in Kerala and 1 in Uttar Pradesh. According to Union Health Ministry data, active cases surpassed 1,700, reaching 1,701. The nation’s total caseload is 4.50 crore, with a death toll of 5.33 lakh. Over 4.44 crore people have recovered, resulting in a national recovery rate of 98.81%, and the case fatality rate is 1.19%. India has administered approximately 220.67 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses. The recent surge in cases is associated with the detection of the JN 1 sub-variant in Kerala by the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium during routine surveillance. This increase is attributed to a rise in the number of samples from ILI (Influenza-Like Illness) tested cases.

The JN 1 variant exhibits symptoms such as mild fever, cough, nasal discomfort, sore throat, runny nose, facial pain or pressure, headache, and gastrointestinal issues. Experts note its high transmissibility, making JN 1 a predominant strain of the coronavirus, emphasizing the need for preventive measures.

To curb the rampant spread of the JN 1 strain, experts recommend receiving booster shots, practicing social distancing, frequent handwashing, and wearing masks in public spaces. The press release states that the majority of these cases are clinically mild, with individuals recovering at home without requiring treatment.

As part of its regular activities, the Union Health Ministry is conducting a mock drill in all health facilities across states to assess public health and hospital preparedness. Initiated on December 13, this exercise is under the overall supervision of district collectors and is expected to conclude by December 2023.

